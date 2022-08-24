MP PAT 2022 Registration To Begin on 31 August: Check Registration and Exam Date
MP PAT 2022 Application Form Date: Candidates can apply on peb.mp.gov.in from 31 August to 14 September.
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has officially announced the application dates for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. The MP PAT 2022 Application Form is set to be available on 31 August, as per the latest official details. Candidates will be able to complete their MP PAT 2022 registration online on the official website. The website that the interested candidates should visit to register for the exam is peb.mp.gov.in. The MP PAT 2022 application form date is mentioned on the website.
Candidates can complete the MP PAT 2022 Registration by 14 September. The MP PAT 2022 Application Form will be active on peb.mp.gov.in from 31 August to 14 September, according to the official details from MPPEB. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at the important official dates on the website before applying for the test.
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) holds the PAT exam to allow candidates to take admission in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry, and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.
MP PAT 2022: Exam Date, Time, and Other Details
The MPPEB has announced the date of the MP PAT 2022 Exam. The MP PAT 2022 exam is all set to be conducted on 15 October and 16 October for the candidates who will complete the registration process on time.
The exam is decided to be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. Interested candidates can go through the MP PAT 2022 exam details on peb.mp.gov.in.
The application fee is also mentioned on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) so everyone should take a look at it before applying.
Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the MP PAT 2022 Application Form till 19 September. All the registration details are available on the website.
MP PAT 2022 Application Form: How To Register
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to apply for the MP PAT 2022 online:
Go to the official website – peb.mp.gov.in
Click on the MP PAT 2022 Application Form link on the home page
Register yourself by providing the necessary details
Fill out the application form correctly and upload the mentioned documents
Pay the MP PAT application fees online
Click on Submit after cross-checking the details to make sure there are no mistakes
Download the application form from the website
