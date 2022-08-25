CUET 2022 UG, PG Result Expected To Be Released in September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the result of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for both UG and PG in online mode. The results are expected to be out in September 2022.

The UGC chairperson informed The Indian Express, "The result should typically be declared within 10 days of the last test date."

Earlier, an NTA official confirmed that the CUET UG result will be out by 7 September. He further said, “The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our outer limit.”