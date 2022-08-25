CUET 2022 UG, PG Result Expected To Be Released in September
CUET UG exam will end on 30 August while CUET PG will be held in the first half of September.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the result of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for both UG and PG in online mode. The results are expected to be out in September 2022.
The UGC chairperson informed The Indian Express, "The result should typically be declared within 10 days of the last test date."
Earlier, an NTA official confirmed that the CUET UG result will be out by 7 September. He further said, “The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our outer limit.”
CUET UG, PG Result Date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG results by 10 and 25 September respectively.
The CUET 2022 result will be released online in the form of a scorecard. After the release of the results, candidates can download their CUET 2022 scorecard from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The CUET UG exam is being conducted in six phases. The exam began on 15 July and is expected to end by 30 August. The CUET UG exam is being conducted at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. As per the reports, around 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CUET exam.
CUET Exam 2022 Delay in Exams
The sixth and final phase of the examination will end on 30 August. Earlier, the CUET was scheduled to be held in two phases but technical glitches led to postponement and cancellation of papers.
According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam will be conducted between 1 and 11 September. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm while the afternoon shift will be between 3 pm and 5 pm.
