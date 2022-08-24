UPSC Introduces One-Time Registration Facility: How To Apply; Check Details Here
UPSC One-Time Registration: Go to upsc.gov.in to know all the latest details on the OTR facility and register soon.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially begun a one-time registration (OTR) facility for government job aspirants. As per the OTR facility, the aspirants do not have to fill in their basic details every time they wish to apply for different government recruitment examinations, instead they can register themselves on the OTR platform by providing the information.
A senior official on Wednesday, 24 August, said "A large number of aspirants apply for a host of examinations conducted by the UPSC throughout the year to select officers for different central government departments/organisations. The OTR platform will help them in saving time and make the application process more easy.”
With the OTR facility, once the application process of a job aspirant is completed, the information will remain locked securely in UPSC's servers.
One-Time Registration (OTR) Facility: Details
The government job aspirants do not have to sit and fill in their basic information every time they apply for an exam, if they store their information via the OTR facility.
The UPSC aspirant’s information will get automatically updated in the online application form of a government exam through the OTR facility.
Candidates should make sure that the information they enter in the OTR is correct. They should also read the instructions about the "one-time registration" facility carefully before filling in the details.
The direct link to the UPSC OTR notice is here – One-Time Registration Facility Notice.
UPSC One-Time Registration Facility: How to Register
Follow these steps to apply for the OTR facility:
Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC on the homepage.
A new page will open on the device.
Enter the required information such as the email id, password, and the verification code.
Now keep following the steps as advised.
Once you complete the registration process, your information will be stored for future use.
Make sure that the details you enter are correct and verify them with your documents before submitting.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.