The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is getting ready to close the registration for Post Graduate (PG) programmes soon. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the JNU PG Admission 2023 registration is scheduled to be end on Thursday, 10 August. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the PG admissions are requested to complete the process on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in. One must fill out the application form carefully and then submit it.
All interested candidates must note that the JNU PG Admission 2023 registration process is taking place online only. All the latest important details from the university are available online on the website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in, so candidates should go through them.
One must check the important dates and details stated online. It is important to complete the steps on time if you want to get selected for the PG courses offered by JNU.
JNU PG Admission 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details announced online, candidates can complete the JNU PG Admission 2023 registration by entering their NTA Application Number and Date of Birth. Please note that you have time till today, 10 August, to finish the process.
As of now, the university has not extended the registration date so it is likely that the portal will close today. You should fill out the form soon if you haven't already.
It is important to note that the document verification process will take place on 5, 6, 8, and 13 September. One should know the dates and complete the process on time.
To know more about the verification dates and other details, you must go through the announcements online. Any changes in the document verification dates will be informed to the candidates beforehand.
JNU PG Admission 2023 Registration: How to Apply?
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to finish the JNU PG Admission 2023 registration today:
Go to the official website: jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states, "Application Form Through CUET PG-2023" on the homepage.
Enter the required details in the given space and click on submit.
Upload scanned copies of the asked documents and pay the fees in the next step.
Download a copy of the application form for your use.
