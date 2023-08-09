ADVERTISEMENT
Have a look at the website, date, time, and steps to download ICSI CSEET Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to release the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test, CSEET 2023 today. Candidates can check and download the ICSI CSEET July results 2023 on the official website at icsi.edu. The results are expected to be out at 4 PM today. 

Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to get access to the results. The institute will not provide hard copies of marks sheets for CSEET results, candidates will only get digital versions of this document. ICSI conducted CSEET 2023 for July session on July 30 and August 1. After the declaration of the results, the direct link for checking the result will be made available.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI.

How To Download ICSI CSEET Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

  2. On the homepage, open the CSEET July 2023 result link.

  3. Enter the application number and date of birth to check your score.

  4. The ICSI CSEET Result 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can download and take a print out of the result.

Topics:  ICSI CSEET 

