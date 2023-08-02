CAT Registration 2023 Starts Today: Apply on iimcat.ac.in; Know Last Date Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is set to start the CAT 2023 registration today, Wednesday, 2 August, at 10 am. Candidates who are interested and eligible to take part in the CAT registration process are requested to check the details on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to note that the application process for the admission test will take place online only so interested candidates should finish the steps on time. All the details are available online.
Candidates should complete the CAT registration 2023 as soon as possible. The schedule is available on the site - iimcat.ac.in for those who want to take a look at it. The registration dates and other details are stated on the schedule for candidates who want to apply for the admission test this year. You must know the details.
It is important to note that the CAT registration window will be closed by the exam-conducting body after the deadline. Candidates should know all the important dates announced earlier by IIM Lucknow.
CAT 2023 Registration: Important Dates
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CAT 2023 registration process will take place from 2 August to 13 September. Candidates should fill out the form carefully by the last date if they wish to appear for the upcoming exam.
The Common Admission Test, CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November. Any changes in the exam date will be informed to the concerned candidates beforehand via the site.
The admission test is set to be conducted in three shifts for candidates. You can take a look at the timings and details mentioned on the schedule.
Candidates have to pay the application fee while filling out the form. One can take a look at the amount mentioned in the notification for general and reserved category candidates.
CAT 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Here are the steps you must follow to complete the CAT 2023 registration process online:
Visit the website - iimcat.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that says "New Registration" and a page will display on your screen.
Fill out the details and create your login credentials.
Fill out the CAT registration form carefully and upload the necessary documents.
Pay the application fee and tap on submit.
You can download the application form for the future.
(Written with inputs from ABP News.)
