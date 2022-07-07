JEE Main Result 2022: Final Answer Key for Session 1 Out, How To Check
JEE Main final answer key for session 1 is now available on the official website.
NTA (National Testing Agency) published the JEE Main 2022 session 1 final answer key on Wednesday, 6 July 2022. Candidates should visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in to download and check the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2022 final answer key for session 1.
Earlier on 02 July 2022, NTA released the JEE Mains Provisional answer key (2022) on the official website. Students who were not satisfied with the answers mentioned in the provisional answer key were supposed to raise challenges against it within a limited time period. The final key has been released after considering all the challenges and objections raised by candidates and is non-objectionable now.
JEE Main Result 2022 (Session 1) will be announced anytime soon. Candidates should keep visiting the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) to get timely updates.
JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1: Date
The JEE Main Session 1 examination 2022 was conducted in two shifts from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022. The JEE Main result 2022 for session 1 has not been released yet and candidates are desperately waiting for the same. Now that the final answer key is out, the result will be declared soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.
Candidates should remember that the 2022 JEE Main final answer key for session 1 is available through online mode only. There is no other mode like email or post through which candidates can obtain the final answer key.
JEE Main Final Answer Key (Session 1) 2022: How To Check
Candidates who want to check their JEE Main scores 2022 should follow the below-listed steps.
Go to the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, search the link 'Download JEE Main Session 1 Provisional Answer key (Paper 1)'.
Click on the link (direct link) and a PDF file will open on your screen.
Check the JEE Main final answer key and calculate your scores.
Download, save, and print the answer key for future reference.
