NTA JEE Mains Answer Key 2022 for Session1 To Release Soon: How To Download
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 1: Here is how to download the answer key from the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains answer key 2022 for session 1 is likely to be released soon by NTA (National Testing Agency) on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. If reports are to be believed and past trends are considered, the JEE Main answer key 2022 Session 1 should be available on the official website in the first week of July.
Candidates should remember that the JEE Mains answer key 2022 (Session1) released will be provisional. Students having any objection to the answers mentioned in the key can raise a challenge. After considering all the objections and challenges, NTA will release the final JEE Mains answer key 2022 (Session 1) on the official website and that will be non-objectionable.
NTA will also release the JEE Mains 2022 exam (Session 1) response sheets and question papers on the official website.
JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam: Date
The JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam was conducted on 23 June 2022 and concluded on 29 June 2022. The JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exam was held across 501 cities of India and 22 cities outside India.
JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Answer Key: Release Date
The JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 answer key is expected to be released soon by the NTA, However, there is no official confirmation about the exact release date of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 answer key. Some reports suggest that the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 answer key might be released in the first week of July on the official website of NTA.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 answer key will be available through online mode only. There are no other means to get the answer key. The JEE Mains Session 1 answer key will be available soon on the official website of NTA.
JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Answer Key: How To Check & Download
The JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 answer key will be published on the official website of NTA (jeemain.nta.nic.in). Students should follow the below steps to check and download the JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 answer key.
Go to the official website of NTA (jeemain.nta.nic.in).
On the homepage, search the link 'Download JEE Mains Answer Key Session 1'.
Click on the 'Download JEE Mains Answer Key Session 1' link (direct link) and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login'page.
On the 'Candidate Login' page, you willl be asked to submit your application number and password.
Enter the details correctly, verify the captcha and hit the 'Submit' button'.
The JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key, download and save. You should also take a printout for future reference.
