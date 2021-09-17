JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result Expected to be Announced Soon
NTA released the result of JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 on 15 September 2021.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 2 soon. It is conducted for the students who want to apply for B Architecture and B Planning courses.
Candidates who appeared for JEE Main Paper 2 will be able to check their result on its official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA declared the result of JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 on 15 September 2021. It is conducted for B.E./B Tech aspirants.
How to Check JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result
Visit the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlan) result link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference
Candidates are advised to check out the official website of JEE Main at regular intervals for result related updates.
Moreover, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) has commenced the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main Paper 1 can apply for JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
Last date to apply for it is 20 September 2021 (23:59 IST). However, candidates can pay their registration fee till 21 September (20:00 IST).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.