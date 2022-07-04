JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Released, Raise Objections Till 04 July 2022

Good news for candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2022 examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022.

Besides, the NTA also released the question paper and response sheets 2022 on the official website. Candidates can go to the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) to check and evaluate their answers.

The JEE Mains answer key 2022 is provisional and can be challenged and objected by candidates. After considering all the genuine objections and challenges, NTA will release the final answer key on the official website which will be non-objectionable.