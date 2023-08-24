The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification on its official website, ssc.nic.in regarding the recruitment of junior hindi translator, junior translator, and senior hindi translator.

As per the notice, the registration process for all these posts has already started and the last date to apply is 12 September 2023.

Candidates applying for junior hindi translator, junior translator, and senior hindi translator positions must note down that in order to get selected, they will have to appear in an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination, that will be held in the month of October.