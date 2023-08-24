The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification on its official website, ssc.nic.in regarding the recruitment of junior hindi translator, junior translator, and senior hindi translator.
As per the notice, the registration process for all these posts has already started and the last date to apply is 12 September 2023.
Candidates applying for junior hindi translator, junior translator, and senior hindi translator positions must note down that in order to get selected, they will have to appear in an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination, that will be held in the month of October.
SSC JHT 2023 Recruitment: Important Dates
Online Applications Process Start: 22 August 2023.
Online Application Process Ends: 12 September 2023.
Last Date & Time for Receipt of Online Applications: 12 September 2023 (2300 hours).
Last Date & Time for Online Fee Payment: 12 September 2023 (2300 hours).
Window for Editing/ Correcting Applications: 13 & 14 September 2023 (2300 hours).
Fee Payment for Editing/ Correcting Applications: 13 & 14 September 2023 (2300 hours).
Computer Based Examination for Paper-1: October 2023.
To know all the details like total number of vacancies, salary, age relaxation, age limit, syllabus, educational qualification, documents required, and more, click here.
SSC JHT Recruitment 2023: Examination Scheme
Candidates appearing in the junior hindi translator, junior translator, and senior hindi translator exam 2023 must qualify the below stages of the examination in order to get selected.
Paper I : Objective type computer-based test.
Paper II: Descriptive
Paper 1 will be held for general hindi and general english for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Both papers will be scored out of 100 marks each.
Paper 2 will be conducted for translation & essay, comprising 200 marks. The duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.
SSC JHT Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
Candidates appearing for the SSC JHT 2023 exam have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, female candidates, Ex-servicemen and those belonging to reserved categories like SC, ST, PwBD are exempted from paying the application fee.
SSC JHT Recruitment 2023: Steps To Register & Apply
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for junior hindi translator, junior translator, and senior hindi translator exam 2023.
Register yourself, if not already registered.
Go to the login page.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your application form will show up.
Enter all the details mentioned in the form correctly.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application from.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
