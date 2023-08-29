The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS RRB PO scorecard recently for all interested candidates. As per the latest official details available online, the IBPS RRB PO result 2023 is declared on the official website - ibps.in. Interested candidates are requested to download the results from the website as soon as possible and check their scores carefully. One can also go through the latest announcements online and stay updated with the official information.

All interested candidates should note that the IBPS RRB PO scorecard download link will be available on the official site for a certain period. They must download the IBPS RRB PO result 2023 from ibps.in before the link is closed by the officials. It is important to check whether you have been selected for the next recruitment process by the institute.