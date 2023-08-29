Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative dates for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams. The provisional schedule shows that the HSC examination will be conducted between 21 February to 23 March 2024 while the SSC exam will take place between 1 to 22 March 2024.

The tentative examination dates for Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2024 can be seen on the board’s official website- mahahsscboard.in. The board will share the timetable for the practical test, oral exam, and other subjects with the school and junior college before the exam.