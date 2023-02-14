GATE 2023 Result and Answer Key Dates Here; Check gate.iitk.ac.in for Schedule
GATE 2023: The result is scheduled to be declared on 16 March on the gate.iitk.ac.in for candidates.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has formally conducted the GATE 2023 examination for all candidates who registered for the same. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the GATE 2023 result to release so they can check if they have qualified for the exam. All the latest details about the result and the answer key are available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in for interested candidates to stay updated.
Candidates are requested to take a look at the dates of the GATE 2023 result and answer key. As per the latest official details, the GATE 2023 answer key is scheduled to be declared on 21 February. The result is likely to be released on 16 March 2023. To know the dates and the latest announcements, one must check gate.iitk.ac.in.
Any changes in the result date will be informed to the candidates via an official notification on the website. Candidates must keep a close eye on the site to know the announcements made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.
GATE 2023: Important Details
According to the dates mentioned on the schedule, the GATE 2023 exam was officially held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February. IIT Kanpur has now announced the result and answer key dates for candidates who are patiently waiting for them.
The result will be declared online on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can download it as soon as it is released on the mentioned date, which is 16 March.
Once IIT Kanpur declares the GATE 2023 answer keys, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it, if there are any.
As per the dates stated on the schedule, candidates can challenge the answer key from 22 February to 25 February.
GATE 2023 Result: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the GATE 2023 result online, once released:
Go to the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
Click on the link that states GATE 2023 Result on the homepage.
A new page will display on the screen.
Enter your registered credentials to log in to the result page and tap on submit.
Your GATE result will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and go through your scores.
Topics: GATE Exam GATE Answer Key GATE Result
