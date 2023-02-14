AISSEE 2023 Answer Key Declared: Check aisee.nta.nic.in; Know How to Download
AISSEE 2023 Answer Key: Know the steps to download the answer key from aisee.nta.nic.in here and check details.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 answer key on the official website. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the answer key to be declared can finally check it on the website. The official website that one should visit to check and download the AISSEE 2023 answer key is aisee.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to download the answer key soon and go through the details mentioned on the key.
It is important to note that the AISSEE 2023 answer key is declared recently on the official website - aisee.nta.nic.in. The answer key will help candidates to calculate their probable scores in the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023. The results for the same will be declared based on the objections raised against the answer key by the candidates.
All the latest details about AISSEE 2023 will be available on the official website for interested candidates. One should go to the website - aisee.nta.nic.in to check the latest details and announcements.
AISSEE 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the AISSEE 2023 was formally conducted on 8 January 2023 for all candidates who registered for the same. Now, the answer key has finally been released for those who were waiting for it.
Apart from the answer keys, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also declared the OMR answer sheets given by candidates. The answer sheets will be available on the website till 15 February 2023.
Candidates can raise objections against the AISSEE 2023 answer key by submitting an online application form. They have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.
It is important to note that candidates can raise objections against the answer key till 15 February so they must finish the process quickly.
AISSEE 2023 Answer Key: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the AISSEE 2023 answer key online:
Applicants must go to the website - aissee.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that says "Display of responses and answer keys-AISSEE 2023" on the homepage of the site.
Key in your login details such as application ID and password in the provided space.
The answer key will open on your device.
Go through the details on the answer key and raise questions if there are any.
Download the AISSEE 2023 answer key from the website.
Topics: AISSEE AISSEE answer key
