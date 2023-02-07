ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2023: Registration To Begin for April Session 2 Today - Steps To Apply

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration process starts today on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
JEE Main 2023: Registration To Begin for April Session 2 Today - Steps To Apply
JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration: The NTA (National Testing Agency) will commence the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April) registration from today, 7 February 2023. The last date to apply is 7 March 2023, 9 pm.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Examination Dates

According to the information bulletin of JEE Main 2023, the examination will be conducted on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while as the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Admit Card Release Date

According to an official notice released by NTA, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit cards will be released in the last week of March 2023. The exact date and time has not been revealed by the concerned officials yet.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Starts Today on 7 February 2023 - Steps To Apply

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination must follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April):

  • Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the e Services and click on the direct link for Registration for JEE Main 2022.

  • A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.

  • Enter the application form number, application number, and password.

  • JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the required details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who have not appeared in the JEE Main Session 1 exam must first register themselves and then follow the above mentioned steps to apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 2.

