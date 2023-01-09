GATE 2023 Admit Card Will Be Released Today - Steps To Download & Check
GATE 2023 Admit Card will be released today, 9 January 2023 on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE Admit Card Release Date Today: The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Kanpur will release the Gate 2023 Admit Card today, 9 January on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
Once released, the candidates who have applied for the exam can download and check the admit card by following the mentioned steps.
According to an official notification released by the concerned officials, due to some unavoidable operational reasons, the release of GATE Admit card was delayed but now it will be issued today.
GATE 2023 Examination Date and Time
The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted from 4 to 12 February 2023 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts - morning and evening. Morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
GATE 2023 Exam: Important Details
Check out some important and latest details about the GATE Exam 2023 below.
GATE 2023 Answer Key Release Date: 21 February 2023. Candidates can raise objections till 25 February.
GATE 2023 Result Date: 16 March 2023.
GATE Scorecard 2023 Download Starts: 21 March 2023.
GATE Examination Schedule Direct Link: gate.iitk.ac.in/schedule.html
GATE Admit Card Releasing Today, 9 January 2023 - Direct Link, Steps To Download
Visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct GATE 2023 Admit Card Link.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print out the GATE Exam Admit Card 2023 for future reference.
