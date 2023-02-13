ADVERTISEMENT

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Admit Card for Class 10 Expected Today, Know the Details

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: Candidates can download the Class 10 admit card from wbbse.wb.gov.in. once released.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will officially release the admit cards for Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination 2023 on Monday, 13 February. According to the official details, the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card will be distributed among the candidates at camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm. Interested candidates should note that the West Bengal Board announced this information so they should collect the admit cards from camp offices within the mentioned timings.

It is important to note that candidates can download the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card online as well. The admit cards will be released on the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) – wbbse.wb.gov.in. Every candidate should note that the admit card is an important document they should carry on exam day.

As per the latest details available online, the Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination 2023 admit card will be available soon. One must check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading or collecting it.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Admit Card: Important Details

One should note that heads of institutions or their authorised representatives must collect the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card of their students from camp offices.

Candidates who are preparing to appear for the Madhyamik Pariksha final exam 2023 are requested to collect their admit cards from schools starting 15 February 2023 onwards.

In case of any errors or printing mistakes on admit cards, candidates should inform the respective regional council offices of the board, in writing, latest by 20 February. They will make the necessary corrections soon.

According to the latest official details, the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 will be formally conducted from 23 February to 4 March. All the important information such as exam dates and timings is mentioned on the official website of the board.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Here are the simple steps you should know to download the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card online:

  • Go to the website – wbbse.wb.gov.in

  • Click on the Madhyamik Pariksha final exam 2023 admit card link on the home page

  • Key in your login details such as your registration number and password in the provided space

  • The admit card will open on your screen

  • Download the admit card from the website and take a look at the printed details

  • Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam hall

