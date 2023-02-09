ICAI CA Final Inter Nov Result 2022: Last Date of Verification Today - Details
ICAI CA Final Inter Nov Result 2022: Follow the below steps to verify your results.
The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) announced the CA (Chartered Accounts) Final Inter November Result 2022 on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org on 10 January 2023.
All those candidates who are not satisfied with their results and want to verify must note down that the last date of ICAI CA Final Inter November Result verification is today on Thursday, 9 February 2023.
Candidates who have not verified their results yet must remember that the link will close today and no request will be entertained afterwards.
To apply for result verification, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps. Also, they would require credentials like examination number, registration number, and roll number to verify their ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2022.
The ICAI CA Inter Exam 2022 was held in two groups - Group I and Group II. The Group I exam was conducted from 2 to 9 November 2022 while as the Group II exam was conducted from 11 to 12 November 2022.
The ICAI CA Final Exam 2022 was also conducted in two groups. The Group I exam was held from 1 to 7 November 2022 while as the Group II exam was conducted from 10 to 16 November 2022.
ICAI is currently conducting registration process for the CA Inter, Final and Foundation Exam 2023 (May and June Session). Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website to check the latest updates.
Steps To Verify ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2022
Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.
On the appeared homepage, search for the direct link for verifying the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2022.
Click on the link that reads as "Click Here for apply online for Verification (Final, Intermediate & Intermediate Units) - November 2022".
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login credentails like examination number, registration number, and roll number.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
