ADVERTISEMENT

GATE 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon: Know How to Download; Check Details Here

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Candidates can download the key from gate.iitk.ac.in once it is released.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
GATE 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon: Know How to Download; Check Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to officially release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 answer key for candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 answer key will be declared on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. The ones who are excited to check the answer key are requested to keep a close eye on the website to know the latest details.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key. The latest details online suggest that the answer key will be declared soon by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates who appeared for the exam must keep a close eye on gate.iitk.ac.in and download the answer key as soon as it is declared for all.

Also Read

GATE 2023 Response Sheet Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

GATE 2023 Response Sheet Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here
ADVERTISEMENT
Once the answer key is declared, IIT Kanpur will also announce the objection-raising dates. Candidates must take note of the dates and submit their objections on time.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the GATE 2023 exam was conducted on 4,5,11, and 12 February. Now, the exams are finally over and the candidates are waiting for the answer key to release.

The GATE 2023 result is scheduled to release on 16 March 2023, as per the latest details. Any change in the result date will be informed to the students via a notification on the official website so one should be alert.

The result will be declared based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key. The scorecards can be downloaded from 21 March, according to the official schedule.

Also Read

NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely in Two Weeks; Check Details on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely in Two Weeks; Check Details on neet.nta.nic.in
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to take a look at the GATE 2023 schedule online to know the important dates.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the GATE 2023 answer key online:

  • Go to the official website of the exam - gate.iitk.ac.in.

  • Tap on the link that states "Download GATE 2023 Answer Key" on the homepage.

  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the provided space to log in to your registered account.

  • The GATE answer key will display on your screen.

  • Download the answer key from the website after going through the details.

Also Read

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April) Online Application Started – Steps To Apply

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April) Online Application Started – Steps To Apply

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  GATE Exam   GATE exam dates 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×