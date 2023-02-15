GATE 2023 Response Sheet Releasing Today on 15 February 2023: Details Here

GATE 2023 Response Sheets: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is likely to release the response sheets of the candidates for the recently held GATE Exam 2023 on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check their responses by following the below mentioned steps.

GATE 2023 was successfully conducted by the concerned officials on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February 2023. This year, 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the GATE 2023 examination.