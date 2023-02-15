NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely in Two Weeks; Check Details on neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2023 in the next two weeks. As per the latest details, the registration process for the entrance exam will take place online on the website – neet.nta.nic.in. Applicants who are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2023 registration to begin must keep a close eye on the official website. It is crucial to know the details and stay updated with the important dates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released any official dates for the NEET UG 2023 registration yet. Any announcements regarding the registration process will be available on the website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website to know if the NTA has released any official schedule for the NEET UG registration that is likely to start soon.