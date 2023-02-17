CTET Result 2023 Date: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Details Here
CTET Result 2023 is expected to be out soon. Check important details here.
CTET Result Date 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2023 sometime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in.
Earlier, the CTET 2022 answer key was released for both papers – Paper 1 and 2 on 14 February 2023. Candidates must remember that the last date to object or challenge the CTET answer key is 17 February 2023. After, the last date, no challenge will be entertained under any circumstances.
The CTET Exam 2023 was conducted by CBSE from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023 through a computer-based test mode. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key must raise a challenge till 12 pm on Friday against a fee of Rs 1,000.
CTET Exam 2022 Result Date
The exact result date of CTET Exam has not been revealed by the CBSE yet. However, it is expected that the result may be out soon along with the merit list and scorecard.
To know important details about CTET 2022, please click here.
Steps To Download the CTET Result 2023 – Scorecard and Merit List
Go to the official website – ctet.nic.in
On the appeared home page, go to the latest notifications
Search and click on the direct link for Downloading the CTET Result 2023
A login page will appear
Enter the required login details
A result PDF will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully against your roll number
Download, save, and print your scorecard for future reference
You can also download the merit list by following the above mentioned steps
