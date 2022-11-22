DUET Result 2022 for PG and PhD Courses Declared: Check nta.ac.in; Know Details
DUET Result 2022: Candidates can download the PG and PhD courses result from nta.ac.in now.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the entrance test held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at the University of Delhi, DUET 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can finally check their scores online. It is important to note that the DUET result 2022 for PG and PhD courses is available on the website - nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their respective DUET results on the official website of NTA anytime they want.
The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to check and download the DUET result 2022 for PG and PhD courses soon. The result link is active on the official website - nta.ac.in so candidates can easily download it. They can also go through the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates must check the latest details on the website along with the DUET result. It is important to stay updated and complete the necessary steps on time. One must go through the details mentioned in the result carefully to see if there are any mistakes.
DUET Result 2022 for PG and PhD: Exam Details
According to the official details available online, the DUET 2022 exam was formally conducted on 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 October, as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
The entrance test was held in computer-based mode (CBT) for all registered candidates. It was conducted in 28 cities across the country.
Now, the DUET 2022 result for PG and PhD courses has finally been declared on the website for candidates to check their scores in the entrance test.
It is important to note that the candidates who qualify for the entrance test can apply for admission to Delhi University (DU). One must visit the DU admission portal for all the latest updates on the admission procedure.
DUET Result 2022: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the DUET result 2022 for PG and PhD courses that is released recently:
Visit the official website - nta.ac.in.
Click on the link that states DUET PG result or DUET PhD result on the homepage.
Enter your application form number and date of birth correctly.
Press on submit.
Click on the option that says "View Score Card" on the page.
Your result will open on the screen.
Tak on download and save a copy of the result for your reference.
