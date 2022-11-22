DUET Result 2022 for PG and PhD Courses Declared: Check nta.ac.in; Know Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the entrance test held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at the University of Delhi, DUET 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can finally check their scores online. It is important to note that the DUET result 2022 for PG and PhD courses is available on the website - nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their respective DUET results on the official website of NTA anytime they want.

