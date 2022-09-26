CUET PG Results Declared by NTA
Students can download their scorecards from https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.
The results of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate candidates (CUET PG) for the academic year 2022 was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 26 September.
CUET PG was conducted from 1 September to 12 September this year by the NTA.
The scores of computer-based CUET will be accepted by 66 universities across India, most of which come under the central government.
The provisional answer key and question papers with recorded answers were uploaded by the exam authorities, and the last date for filing a challenge was 18 September (the applicant had to pay a fee of Rs 200 to do so).
Scores To Be Sent to Universities
The scores of candidates will be shared with the university that the candidates apply to; this will be done to streamline the process and maintain transparency. The results will be declared on the basis of the final answer key, which was released on 23 September.
Students must obtain at least 45 percent marks in order to pass the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG), according to a notification circulated by the NTA.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities that have adopted CUET to ensure that all the necessary requirements to complete the admission process are fulfilled. It has also instructed the universities to create websites and web portals so that the admission process is smooth. This also ensures that the students don't face any problem post the declaration of results.
Reservation in CUET PG
As per the CUET PG information bulletin, the reservation policy in each course is as follows: 10 percent is reserved for the General-Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, 27 percent for Other Backward Classes- Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), 15 percent for Scheduled Castes (SC), 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 5 percent for People with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in each category.
