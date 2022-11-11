NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round Registration Date Extended: Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has formally extended the last date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration for the medical aspirants. Previously, it was decided that the NEET PG 2022 counselling choice-filling and the choice-locking window would officially close on Thursday, 10 November. However, now the MCC has announced that the deadline has been extended for all the candidates. One must check the official website - mcc.nic.in to know the details.

Candidates should note that the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration and the choice-filling deadline has been formally extended to 13 November, up to 11 am. Medical aspirants can complete the necessary steps within the extended deadline. Everyone should note the extended date and time so that they can complete the process. Go to mcc.nic.in to complete the steps.