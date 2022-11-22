Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Delayed, Details Here
Candidates can follow the steps given here to download Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result
As per the schedule, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) was supposed to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)seat allotment result yesterday, 21 November 2022 but as per the recent updates, the result declaration process got delayed.
Now the KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result will be released today, 22 November at 11 AM. The KCET 2022 seat allotment results for round 2 got delayed by a day. The official website stated, “UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-pharma, Farm sciences, Yoga and Naturopathy) second round seat allotment results will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11:00 AM.”
Candidates will be able to check their KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result 2022 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their CET number on the login window to get access to the results.
The KCET seats for round 2 will be allotted to the candidates based on choices filled by them while the authority will also consider the marks obtained in the entrance test and availability of seats.
How to Check Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result
Visit the official website of Karnataka CET at kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, search and click on UGCET seat allotment result for round 2.
A new login window will pop up on the screen.
You will have to enter your Karnataka CET application number.
The KCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the result and save it for future reference.
After the release of the UGCET round 2 seat allotment result, all the candidates with allotted seats will have to complete the exercising option before 24 November 2022. Candidates will have to pay the admission fee and download the KCET seat allotment letter in order to complete the admission process. Candidates will be able to download their KCET round 2 admission letter from 23 to 25 November 2022.
