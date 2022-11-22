Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Delayed, Details Here

As per the schedule, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) was supposed to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)seat allotment result yesterday, 21 November 2022 but as per the recent updates, the result declaration process got delayed.

Now the KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result will be released today, 22 November at 11 AM. The KCET 2022 seat allotment results for round 2 got delayed by a day. The official website stated, “UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-pharma, Farm sciences, Yoga and Naturopathy) second round seat allotment results will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11:00 AM.”

Candidates will be able to check their KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result 2022 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their CET number on the login window to get access to the results.

The KCET seats for round 2 will be allotted to the candidates based on choices filled by them while the authority will also consider the marks obtained in the entrance test and availability of seats.