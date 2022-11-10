DUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2022 Released, Objection Window Open till 11 Nov

The provisional answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET has been released by the National Testing Agency or NTA. The provisional answer key is released for Post Graduate and Ph.D. admissions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key carefully on the official website at nta.ac.in.

NTA has released the DUET PG answer key along with the response sheets and question papers of various subjects for which the entrance exam was held. The provisional answer key can be challenged by the candidates and they will have to pay Rs. 200 for every question they raise an objection against. The money is non-refundable and the objection window is open till 11 November.