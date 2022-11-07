UGC NET Result 2022 Declared: Subject-Wise Cut-Off Marks, Scores, and More

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the UGC NET Result 2022 on Saturday, 5 November 2022. Candidates can now download and check the results from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. All those candidates who appeared in the UGC NET Exam 2022 must note down that the result has been announced for merged cycles of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022.

To check the UGC NET Cut-Off 2022 and other important details, candidates should also visit websites - nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The UGC NET Examination (2021 and 2022 merged cycles) was held in 4 phases up to 22 October 2022. The exam was conducted in 837 centres across 239 cities of the country.

Let us read about the subject wise merit-list, steps to download scores, and more.