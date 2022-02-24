ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Date Sheet to Release on Official Website
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet: Check how to download the timetable.
Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 timetable shortly on their official website.
Students appearing for the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 can check the date sheet on cisce.org once CISCE releases it on the website.
CISCE had made an announcement on 14 February 2022, stating that the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exams 2022 will most likely be held in the last week of April.
The students had filed a plea to the Supreme Court regarding the cancellation or postponement of various board examinations. The Supreme Court dismissed the plea on Wednesday, 23 February 2022.
The ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet is expected anytime soon as the decision to conduct the board exams as per schedule has been taken.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet: How to Download?
The candidates need to follow the mentioned steps to download the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet:
Click on the official website of CISCE - cisce. org
Check the latest update in the notifications section.
Students appearing for ICSE Class 10 board examination need to click on "ICSE 10th Timetable 2022".
Students appearing for ISC Class 12 board examination need to click on "ISC 12th Timetable 2022"
The respective timetables will appear on the screen.
Check the date sheet for all the important information properly.
Download the timetable for future reference.
Students need to keep checking the website cisce. org for all the latest updates regarding the board examinations.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet: Important Details
Students are advised to verify all the information before downloading the timetable from the official website cisce. org.
Candidates appearing for the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 have to check the date sheet properly for the following details:
Name of the Examination.
Board name.
Accurate class name.
List of the subjects.
Examination dates.
Examination time.
Important rules to be followed by the students.
If the candidates find any problem in the date sheet, it has to be reported to the concerned authorities as soon as possible.
CISCE will publish the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet only through online mode. Students are requested to check CISCE's official website for all the latest updates regarding board examinations, timetables and more.
