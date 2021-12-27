ICSE, ISC 2022 Term 1 Result: Release Date, How To Check, And More

The results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 term 1 exams are expected to be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in January 2022.

Students can check their respective ICSE and ISC term 1 results on the official website of CISCE at results.cisce.org, when released.