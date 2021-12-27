ICSE, ISC 2022 Term 1 Result: Release Date, How To Check, And More
Students can check their respective ICSE, ISC 2022 term 1 results at results.cisce.org, when released.
The results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 term 1 exams are expected to be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in January 2022.
Students can check their respective ICSE and ISC term 1 results on the official website of CISCE at results.cisce.org, when released.
While the CISCE has not announced any official release date for the results, students can expect the results in January 2022 as both the ICSE, ISC term-1 exams have concluded.
Students must note that the final results for both ICSE and ISC term 1 exams will be announced after combining the marks of both semester 1 and 2 exams.
Additionally, students who appeared in the exams will be given a computer-generated mark sheet of their semester 1 in January 2022.
This shall contain the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject taken by them for the semester 1 examination.
The official notification by CISCE also included that the overall result, including the Pass Certificate Awarded shall only be allotted after the semester 2 examinations have concluded.
ICSE, ISC 2022 Term 1 Result: How to Check
Visit the official websites of cisce.org at results.cisce.org
Navigate to the link that reads, 'ICSE/ ISC results 2022' on the homepage.
Select your class, enter the unique ID number, index number, and the auto-generated code required to log in.
Once you have entered all the information correctly, your ICSE, ISC 2022 Term 1 result will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Students must note that the results shall also be available through SMS. Hence, to check your ICSE 2022 result on SMS, simply type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique ID.
Similarly to know your ISC result 2022 on SMS, type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.
For any further details on the ICSE, ISC 2022 term 1 results, please check this space regularly and visit the official websites of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
