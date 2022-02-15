ICSE, ISC Semester 2 2022 Exam Date Revealed, Time Table Expected Soon

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Exam Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, 14 February, released a notice regarding the start date of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 (term 2) examinations.

According to the official notice released by the board, ICSE and ISC 2021-2022 semester 2 exams will begin from last week of April 2022. "The tentative date for the start of the semester 2 examinations will be in the last week of April 2022," reads the official notice released by the board.

ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam Date: The exact date of commencement of examination and the detailed time table will be released shortly by the board.