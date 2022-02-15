ICSE, ISC Semester 2 2022 Exam Date Revealed, Time Table Expected Soon
The exact date of commencement of ICSE and ISC exams and the detailed time table will be released shortly by CISCE.
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Exam Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, 14 February, released a notice regarding the start date of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 (term 2) examinations.
According to the official notice released by the board, ICSE and ISC 2021-2022 semester 2 exams will begin from last week of April 2022. "The tentative date for the start of the semester 2 examinations will be in the last week of April 2022," reads the official notice released by the board.
ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam Date: The exact date of commencement of examination and the detailed time table will be released shortly by the board.
Students who are enrolled to appear in ICSE or ISC exams for academic year 2021-2022 will be able to download the official date sheet of the exams from the official website of CISCE: cisce.org.
CISCE further stated that the schools should conduct pre-board exams between end March and April. "Schools are further advised not to conduct the 'pre-board' examinations for the ICSE & ISC candidates unless the syllabuses have been thoroughly revised and completed," the board added.
ICSE and ISC Semester 1 Result
The results of ICSE and ISC 2021-22 semester 1 exams were declared by CISCE last week. Candidates can check their result by signing in through their UID and Index number on the official website of the board.
