CISCE Announces Results for ICSE Class 10 And ISC Class 12

Class 10 students in the southern region have achieved a pass percentage of 100 percent, followed by the western region with 99.99 percent, reported The Indian Express.

The result is based on the alternate assessment policy as the examination for both the classes were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Due to the same reason, there will be no merit list this year.

The board had also clarified that there will be no option of rechecking this year as the students have been awarded "imputed marks", but a mechanism will be in place in case there is any dispute.