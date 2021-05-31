Decision on CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board Exams in 2 Days: Govt to SC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 31 May, adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 CBSE and the ICSE board examinations. The plea is now scheduled for hearing on Thursday, noting that competent authorities are examining all aspects, following which they are likely to take a decision which will be placed before the court.

The petition, filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma, seeks to cancel the Class 12 board exams administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in view of the COVID-19 health emergency.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court on Monday that the government will make the final decision in the next two days.