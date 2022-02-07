ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results Declared by CISCE: How to Check Class 10, 12 Result

ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 1 results were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, 7 February 2022.

Students who had appeared in the ICSE/ ISC exams in the academic year 2021-2022 can check their results on the official website of CISCE: cisce.org. Students can also check their Class 10 and Class 12 results on the careers portal of CISCE and through SMS.