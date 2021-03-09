ISC, ICSE Board Exam Dates Revised; Check Details
Earlier, Class 12 exams were scheduled from 8 April to 16 June, and Class 10 were scheduled from 5 May to 7 June.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, 8 March 2021, released the revised schedule of ICSE and ISC board examinations. Students can check the updated timetable at CISCE’s website: cisce.org.
As per the revised schedule Class 10 board exam will be conducted from 4 May to 7 June 2021. Whereas, board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from 8 April to 18 June 2021.
As per the initial time table, Class 12 exams were scheduled from 8 April to 16 June, and Class 10 exams were scheduled from 5 May to 7 June.
No exam will be conducted on 13 and 15 May for ICSE students. Similarly, no exam will be conducted on 13, 15 May and 12 June for ISC students, reported NDTV.
Class 10 Revised Dates
- Economics (Group 2 Elective) - 4 May
- Art Paper 2 - 22 May
- Art Paper 3 - 29 May
- Art Paper 4 - 5 June
Class 12 Revised Dates
- Business Studies - 18 June
- English Paper 2 - 4 May
- Art Paper 5 - 5 May
- Home Science (Paper 1) - 22 May
- Art Paper 4 - 2 June
- Hospitality Management - 5 June
- Biotechnology (Paper 1) - 8 May
- Art Paper 1 - 12 May
(With inputs from NDTV.)
