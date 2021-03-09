ISC, ICSE Board Exam Dates Revised; Check Details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday, 8 March 2021, released the revised schedule of ICSE and ISC board examinations. Students can check the updated timetable at CISCE’s website: cisce.org.

As per the revised schedule Class 10 board exam will be conducted from 4 May to 7 June 2021. Whereas, board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from 8 April to 18 June 2021.

As per the initial time table, Class 12 exams were scheduled from 8 April to 16 June, and Class 10 exams were scheduled from 5 May to 7 June.

No exam will be conducted on 13 and 15 May for ICSE students. Similarly, no exam will be conducted on 13, 15 May and 12 June for ISC students, reported NDTV.