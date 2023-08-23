The Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow) is set to conduct the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the admission test this year are requested to complete the registration process on time. As per the latest official details, the CAT 2023 registration last date is 13 September, 5 pm. Everyone should complete the application steps on the official website –iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates are requested to complete the CAT 2023 registration well in advance to avoid confusion or problems later on. The eligibility criteria and application steps are mentioned on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. One should go through the details carefully before completing the CAT registration for this year. It is important to stay alert and go through the latest details available online about the admission test.