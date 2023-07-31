CAT 2023 Notification Released: Registrations From 2 August; Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has formally released an official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exams recently. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to check the CAT 2023 notification on the website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to note that the CAT 2023 registration will take place online as well. All the important dates and exam details are stated on the website for interested candidates. One must download the notification from the site.

