ADVERTISEMENT

AISSEE 2023 Admit Card Out: Direct Link, Sainik School Entrance Test Hall Ticket

AISSEE 2023 Admit Card Released by NTA: Here are the steps to download and check the hall ticket.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
AISSEE 2023 Admit Card Out: Direct Link, Sainik School Entrance Test Hall Ticket
i

AISSEE Admit Card 2023 Direct Link: The NTA (National Testing Agency) has officially released the AISSEE (All India Sainik School Entrance Examination) admit cards 2023. Candidates who have applied for the AISSEE Exam 2023 can download and check the hall tickets from the direct link available on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE 2023 will be conducted in an offline mode on Sunday, 8 January 2023 for classes 6th & 9th. The examination will be held in almost 33 Sainik schools of India.

The timing of AISSEE 2023 Exam for class 6th is 2 pm to 4 pm and the timing of AISSEE 2023 Exam for class 9th is 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination patter for all classes will be MCQ (multiple choice question) type.

Also Read

GATE 2023 Admit Card Release Postponed: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; How To Download

GATE 2023 Admit Card Release Postponed: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; How To Download
ADVERTISEMENT

AISSEE 2023 Exam Admit Card: Easy Steps To Download - Direct Link

Here are the easy steps to download and check the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card.

  • Visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Candidate Activity' section at the bottom.

  • A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.

  • Enter the required login details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of AISSEE 2023 Admit Card for future reference.

Here's the direct link for downloading the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card.

Candidates must download the admit card before the last date. Also, it is mandatory to carry the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card on the day of examination. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.

Also Read

NID DAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Check Official Website for Details

NID DAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Check Official Website for Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  AISSEE   AISSEE 2023   AISSEE Admit Card 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×