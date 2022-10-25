AISSEE 2023 Registration Begins: Know Exam Date, Syllabus & Last Date To Apply
The NTA has released an official notification regarding the AISSEE Exam 2023. Check out the important details.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification regarding the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for the 2023-24 session on the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in. The AISSEE 2023 exam will be held for candidates who want to seek admission in Class VI and Class IX. Successful candidates will get an opportunity to study in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country.
Sainik Schools are CBSE affiliated residential English medium schools who prepare students to join as officers in Indian Naval Academy, National Defence Academy, and other training academies of the country.
Let us read about the AISSEE 2023 exam date, pattern, admission eligibility, last date to apply, and other important details.
AISSEE 2023: Important Details To Remember
According to the official notice by NTA, the following are some of the important details that candidates seeking admission in classes 6 and 9 of Sainik schools must remember while applying for the AISSEE 2023 exam.
AISSEE 2023 Exam Date: Sunday, 8 January, 2023
Mode of Examination: Offline (pen and paper)
Examination Pattern: MCQ (multiple choice question)
Examination Location: 180 cities of India (To know the complete details, please refer the information bulletin available on the website)
Last Date of Online Applications: Wednesday, 30 November, 5 pm
Last Date of Online Fee Payment: Wednesday, 30 November, 11:50 pm
Modes of Fee Payment: Online fee payment through UPI, net banking, credit card, or debit card.
Examination Fee: Rs 650 (General, OBC(NCL)), Defence, and Ex-servicemen) and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates.
AISSEE 2023 Registration: Eligibility Criteria
The following is the eligibility for Class VI and Class IX candidates who want to apply for AISSEE 2023.
Candidates who want to get admission in class VI must be in the age groups of 10 to 12 years on 31 March 2023. Also, as per the official notice, admission for girls is open for Class VI only in all Sainik Schools.
Candidates who want to get admission in Class IX must be in the age groups of 13 to 15 years on 31 March 2023. Also, they must have completed their class VIII from a well-recognised institute.
AISSEE 2023: Syllabus
Candidates who want to know the AISSEE 2023 syllabus and other details regarding the exam must download and check the information bulletin available on website, aissee.nta.nic.ac.in.
