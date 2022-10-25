AISSEE 2023 Registration Begins: Know Exam Date, Syllabus & Last Date To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification regarding the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for the 2023-24 session on the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in. The AISSEE 2023 exam will be held for candidates who want to seek admission in Class VI and Class IX. Successful candidates will get an opportunity to study in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Sainik Schools are CBSE affiliated residential English medium schools who prepare students to join as officers in Indian Naval Academy, National Defence Academy, and other training academies of the country.

Let us read about the AISSEE 2023 exam date, pattern, admission eligibility, last date to apply, and other important details.