AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration for PG Courses Starts; Check the Important Dates

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has officially started the registration process for AIIMS INI CET 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the application process formally began on 7 March and is scheduled to end on 25 March 2023. Candidates eager to apply for the AIIMS INI CET 2023 for PG Courses July 2023 session can register online via the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in as soon as possible.

