AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration for PG Courses Starts; Check the Important Dates
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: The last date to register for PG courses July session is 25 March 2023.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has officially started the registration process for AIIMS INI CET 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the application process formally began on 7 March and is scheduled to end on 25 March 2023. Candidates eager to apply for the AIIMS INI CET 2023 for PG Courses July 2023 session can register online via the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in as soon as possible.
All candidates must complete the AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration for PG Courses by the last date. All the important dates and application process details are mentioned on the official website of the AIIMS Exams - aiimsexams.ac.in. Interested candidates are advised to know the latest details and announcements before applying for the INI CET 2023 PG courses July session.
After registering for the admission process, one must keep a close eye on the official website to know the important dates. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will announce every detail on the website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
AIIMS INI CET 2023: Exam Date
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration will end on 25 March for all candidates. One should complete the application process correctly by the last date.
It is important to note that the status of registration, basic information and last date of correction of rejected images will be available from 28 March to 31 March for those who want to make changes to the form.
The final status of accepted registration and basic information can be done on 3 April 2023.
The exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May 2023 and the admit card for the same will be declared by 1 May. To know more about AIIMS INI CET 2023, candidates are requested to keep checking the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps that everyone should follow to complete the AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration process online:
Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on the link that states AIIMS INI CET July 2023 on the homepage.
A new page will display on the screen where candidates will find the registration link.
Enter your login credentials and fill out the application form.
Make the payment online.
Download a copy of the form for your reference.
