NEET PG Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon - Important and Latest Details Here

NEET PG Answer Key 2023 will be out anytime soon on natboard.edu.in. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
NEET PG Answer Key 2023 Release Date: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is expected to release the NEET Postgraduate (PG) answer key anytime soon on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG Exam 2023 was held by the concerned authorities on 5 March. Now, the candidates are desperately waiting for the answer key. According to the NEET PG Examination Schedule, the NEET PG result 2023 will be announced on 31 March 2023. However, there is no information about the exact release date of the NEET PG Answer Key 2023.

This year, approximately 2.9 lakh candidates appeared in the NEET PG Examination 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates had to answer 200 MCQs (multiple choice questions). Each correct answer will be rewarded with 4 marks, however, there will be a negative marking and deduction of 1 marks for each incorrect answer.

Once the NEET PG answer key 2023 will be out, candidates would be asked to raise objections. A final answer key will be issued by NBE once all the objections are addressed.

Steps To Download the NEET PG Answer Key 2023

  • Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the NEET PG Answer Key 2023.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your NEET PG answer key will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the answer key carefully.

  • Raise objections if any.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

