CUET Registration 2023 Ends on 12 March - Steps To Apply Before Last Date
CUET Registration 2023 closes soon. Follow the below steps to apply.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Registration 2023 is going to close soon. Candidates must remember that the last date to register for the CUET 2023 is 12 March.
All those candidates who have not yet applied for the CUET 2023 admission test must follow the below mentioned steps to complete the registration process before the last date.
The direct link for the CUET 2023 application form will be available on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in only up to 12 March, 11:50 pm.
The CUET 2023 entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for UG (undergraduate) courses on 21 May 2023. The detailed information about the CUET 2023 schedule will be soon released by the concerned officials.
Steps To Register and Apply for the CUET 2023
Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for the CUET 2023 application form.
A new login or registration page will appear on the computer screen.
Register as a new candidate and note down the login credentials.
Now login by using your personal login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the important details.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
You will receive a notification about the successful submission of the CUET application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Topics: CUET CUET Registration CUET 2023
