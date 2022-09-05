AIIMS INI CET 2023: Application Process Begins Today, Here Is How You Can Apply
AIIMS INI CET 2023: The application process begins today, 5 September 2022. Here are all the details.
The application process for All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 will start today, Monday, 5 September 2022. AIIMS will release the application forms on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, complete schedule, and other important details on the official website before applying for AIIMS INI CET 2023.
The AIIMS INI CET 2023 will be conducted on 13 November 2022 for a duration of three hours (9 am-12 pm). Clearing this exam makes the students eligible for different postgraduate courses like MD, MS, and MCh. Let us check all the other important details below.
AIIMS INI CET 2023: Important Dates
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Process Dates: 5-26 September 2022
INI CET Admit Card Release Date: 7 November 2022
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Examination Date: 13 November 2022
Candidates who have pursued MBBS/BDS from a well-recognized institute are eligible to apply for AIIMS INI CET 2023. The examination will be conducted across cities.
AIIMS INICET 2023 Application Process: How To Apply
Go to the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.
On the homepage, go to the new registration section.
Register yourself by submitting all the required details.
Note down the login credentials created during the application process.
Click on the direct application link of INI CET 2023 and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Submit all the login details and an application form will appear on your screen.
Fill all the required details.
Upload documents, scanned photographs, and pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Check, download, and save the application form for future references.
