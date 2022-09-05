AIIMS INI CET 2023: Application Process Begins Today, Here Is How You Can Apply

The application process for All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 will start today, Monday, 5 September 2022. AIIMS will release the application forms on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, complete schedule, and other important details on the official website before applying for AIIMS INI CET 2023.

The AIIMS INI CET 2023 will be conducted on 13 November 2022 for a duration of three hours (9 am-12 pm). Clearing this exam makes the students eligible for different postgraduate courses like MD, MS, and MCh. Let us check all the other important details below.