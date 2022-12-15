AIIMS Delhi Servers Hacked By Chinese, Data Restored: Govt Source

The cyber attack on the servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was carried out by Chinese hackers, a senior government source told news agency on Wednesday, 15 December. The official added that in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now.

Flashback: On 23 November, AIIMS-New Delhi issued a statement saying their server withheld details of their outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system, were affected.

The big point: In such an attack, access to data or a device is blocked. What followed was a frenzy of staff scrambling for hours to get the server running as services came to a sudden stand still as a result of the breach.