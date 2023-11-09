Koffee With Karan: 'Who Is Orry' & Other Highlights From Ananya-Sara's Episode

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday (9 November). Featuring Bollywood’s newest BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as the guests of the 3rd episode, it’s suffice to say that the episode was endlessly entertaining.
From their thoughts on having an ex in common to their relationships with their ‘momagers’, the episode was as chaotic as it could get.
Here are 6 highlights from Sara and Ananya’s time on the Koffee couch:
1. Who is Orry?
One of the funniest segments of the episode was Karan Johar trying to uncover the mystery of Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who is referred to as "Bollywood's BFF."
With a mischievous grin, Karan prodded Sara, "Can you spill the beans on Orry?" Sara responded with playful sass, "Orry? Who doesn't know Orry?" Ananya chimed in, "Well, someone here didn't! So, I attempted to explain, and he told me it's something like 'Loved, but misunderstood.' I think that's his tagline now."
Karan, in his classic witty fashion, disagreed, saying, "No, that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person! But let's get back to Orry. What does he do?" Sara ventured, "I think he works on himself. I saw a video of him talking about hitting the gym and getting massages. He even does Pilates!"
But who is this mysterious Orry, really? Orhan Awatramani is the ultimate party companion for Bollywood celebrities and star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. According to his LinkedIn page, Orry holds the title of Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office.
2. Dating Kartik Aaryan
Right off the bat, KJo confirmed that Sara and Ananya once dated Kartik Aaryan.
On being asked what equation they share now, Sara commented, “It isn’t always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, professionally, or romantically, I get invested. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond them. Something that I’ve realised, without sounding semi-negative, is that there actually are no permanent predicaments in this business. All these 'nevers' and 'always' don’t really work I feel.”
3. KJo’s ‘BFF’ Fights
After Sara shared her take on industry relationships, Karan Johar chimed in with his own tales of friendship clashes, including his rifts with Kareena Kapoor and Kajol.
He confessed to a major spat with Kareena over the movie Kal Ho Na Ho, and that they didn't speak until a family tragedy brought them back together. As Karan's father battled cancer, Kareena's support was unwavering, even though they hadn't reconciled. When her shoot in Bangkok ended, she rushed home, and they mended fences.
Karan also shared his story of making amends with Kajol. Despite not speaking, he sent her photos of his children, Yash and Roohi after their birth. Kajol's heartfelt response paved the way for a reunion. On her birthday, Karan attended, they shared a hug, shed some tears, and their friendship was restored.
4. Are Amrita Singh and Bhavana Pandey ‘momagers’?
During the episode, the 51-year-old host shared his own mom-inspired fashion woes. He asked the actresses if they'd ever experienced their mothers being a bit too involved or overbearing, maybe even stepping into the role of "momager."
Sara Ali Khan was quick to respond, praising her mother, Amrita Singh, for being a strong and unwavering force in her life. Yet, she acknowledged that at times, it can feel a tad overwhelming to have such a formidable mom, fearing it might overshadow her own sense of self.
She added, “…making Mom proud is definitely 99.99% of my motivation in life.”
Ananya Pandey, on the other hand, described her mother, Bhavana, as a moral compass who offered invaluable guidance in navigating right and wrong. She highlighted her mom's nurturing instincts. Ananya also revealed how both Karan and her mom played pivotal roles in persuading her to sign the film Liger starring Vijay Devarakonda, even though her mom wasn’t satisfied with the film post its release.
5. 3:00 AM Shenanigans at Chowpatty
In a candid chat, Sara and Ananya delved into their friendship, with Ananya unveiling Sara's 'wild' side. Ananya shared a memorable escapade when, at 3 am, Sara whisked her off to Chowpatty after a party. However, their plan hit a roadblock when they encountered a police officer at the beach.
Undeterred, Sara stepped out of the car and, in a humorous attempt to persuade the officer, exclaimed, "Look, Ananya Panday is sitting in the car," even though the officer clearly recognized her. According to Ananya, they had a fantastic time at the beach, and she added, "She has taken me and we have run into the water at 3 in the morning."
6. Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapur
During the show, Karan Johar couldn't resist diving into the rumors surrounding Ananya Panday's relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. When he playfully teased her about denying her relationships being "last season," Ananya responded with some witty movie references. She explained, "I don't think it's last season; I think it's forever. You should do what works for you. Some things are private and special and should be kept that way."
Karan kept the questions coming, asking Ananya how she's managing her nights, referring to Aditya's web series The Night Manager. Ananya cheekily replied, "Honestly, as well as my days. Both my nights and days are managed pretty well."
Even during the Rapid Fire round, Sara Ali Khan chimed in with a witty remark, mentioning "A Night Manager" when asked what Ananya has that she doesn't. When directly asked if she's dating Aditya, Ananya coyly replied, "I'm feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question."
