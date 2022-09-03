The Premise That Islam Is Closed to Critical Discussion Is Baseless

In light of the recent horrific attack on the controversial author, Salman Rushdie, the debate surrounding the freedom of speech and Islam’s position in relation to it has ignited anew.

Rushdie had once remarked in a 2015 interview, “Why can’t we debate Islam?” Some people are of the opinion that this is in contradiction with the view of those for whom the Qur'an is the literal word of God, which encompasses all professing Muslims.

A number of voices have arisen – within and otherwise – arguing for a reform in Islam that allows for criticism and debate. However, the very premise that Islam is closed to critical discussion is baseless.