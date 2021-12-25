Punjab Sacrilege: ‘Blasphemy’ Is an Alien Concept to Sikh Worldview

The number of cases vis-à-vis religious desecration has seen a significant rise in the last couple of years in Punjab. The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, to add Section 295AA to the Indian Penal Code, which states that “whoever causes injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagwad Geeta, Holy Quran and Holy Bible with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people, shall be punished with imprisonment for life”. However, the legal fraternity feels it is not in accordance with the mandate of the Constitution and can destroy our social fabric.

Quite categorically, the attempts to desecrate the religious scripture have political motivations and the regularity of these occurrences is alarming. Will the State be able to ensure strict legal measures to prevent polarisation is to be seen in the milieu of elections ahead?

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)