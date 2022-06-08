ADVERTISEMENT
‘We Respect Religious Sentiments of Muslims, Just Not of Those Living in India’
A Kaafi Real cartoon by The Quint that asks, "So, whose sentiments is it about anyway?"
Aap chronology samajhiye.
Communally-charged hate speech...hate speech...hate speech...cool cool cool.
Hate speech gets backlash from powerful allies?
Uh oh...we're against hate speech. "We respect everyone's religious sentiments."
Except...you know...
...except the sentiments of Indian Muslims. Yeah, citizens of India. Yep.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
×