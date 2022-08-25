India Condemns 'Horrific Attack' on Salman Rushdie, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

A majority of Muslims across the world saw the novel as blasphemous. India was among the first few countries which banned the book. A 24-year-old man, Hadi Matar, was identified as the alleged attacker.

Rushdie was airlifted from a field adjacent to the venue of the event to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania where the writer underwent surgery. Following the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie and the novelist has consistently stood up for the universal rights of freedom of expression and freedom of religion. Following the attack, Iran denied any link with the attacker.